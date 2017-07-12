Whole Foods to open '365 market' in Akron

Whole Foods (Photo: KVUE)

AKRON - Whole Foods is bringing its innovative "365 markets" to Ohio for the first time, announcing plans to open a store in Akron.

The market, which will be located at 1745 W Market St., will be 30 thousand square feet and offer a "streamlined" approach to shopping. Introduced in 2016, 365 by Whole Foods stores are geared towards millennials, with features such as in-store app communication and carbon dioxide-powered refrigerators. Unlike the regular stores, the 365 markets also include more affordable prices as well as a customer rewards program.

Shoppers at the new Akron 365 by Whole Foods will also be able to grab refreshments from a locally-based business, as Akron's Artisan Coffee will be setting up a coffee bar in-house.

“We’re excited to bring the Whole Foods Market 365 experience to Ohio with our first store opening in Akron,” said Scott Allshouse, Whole Foods Market regional president. “Whole Foods Market 365 is where high quality meets value - the store will provide a streamlined shopping experience focused on convenience and quality for all shoppers, from college students to families.”

The market is expected to open Thursday, September 14.

