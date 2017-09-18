Woman's post about Hobby Lobby's decor goes viral

Last week, Daniell Rider posted a picture of a fake raw cotton plant on Facebook urging the craft store giant Hobby Lobby to take down its decor calling for 'a little sensitivity.'

Rider takes issue with raw cotton, a commodity gained largely at the expense of black slaves, being used as a decoration.

The post has more than 19,000 shares and more than 204,000 comments as of 5:15 a.m. Tuesday. As expected, a debate has broken out in the comments as to whether this decoration is insensitive and unnecessary or whether its pleasing aesthetic has nothing to do race and the past at all.

Regardless this plastic plant has gotten people talking.

© 2017 WTLV-TV