Teen kicking cancer pays it forward

(Photo: George Payamgis/Raquel Hagman, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Beating cancer is tough enough for a teen.

But Jane Finley of Bay Village also turned that diagnosis around to See The Possible for other kids with cancer.

The now 15-year-old Finley tried so hard to not skip a beat in her busy life, but had to miss a lot of school when a cancer diagnosis came like a sucker punch from behind.

"Not being able to interact with teachers and be in person with them and be able to ask them questions was hard," says Finley.

Then Finley saw another Cleveland Clinic Children's patient, 8-year-old 'Amazing' Maisie Nowlin kicking cancer to the curb while taking her classes from home.

A VGO robot allowed Maisie to still be in the classroom and control it from her computer at home.

So while Finley was fighting her own battle with Hodgkin's Lymphoma, she set out on a crusade for other sick kids.

She started a GoFund Me account to buy another robot for kids with cancer at Cleveland Clinic Children's.

"Jane set the whole thing up. We did not know about it," says Finley’s mom, Dawna Finley.

On Monday, Jane’s benevolent idea became reality as she presented it to Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

"I thought bringing this robot would kind of relieve their minds of not having to worry about their diagnosis," says Finley.

The VGO robot allows kids to be in school without actually being there, and not just for classes.

"For classmates, if they are going to lunch can take the robot to lunch with it. So like for Maisie, it's like she’s there. She feels like she’s there," says Finley.



Amazing Maisie ended up going back to school with just a couple days of classes remaining last year.

Now since Maisie doesn't need her robot anymore, "Now the Cleveland Clinic has TWO robots they can use for kids who need to attend school," Finley says with a smile.

It turns out cancer was up against a formidable fighter, determined to pay it forward.



"She wants to keep doing more! And people contact her and she keeps saying yeah! I'll do that! Sometimes we have to say to her you have to slow down," says Dawna Finley.

Maybe Cleveland Clinic Children’s Dr. Ravi Hanna, who helped saved both girls’ lives, and whose own heart is full, says it best.

“They blow me away every day. Not only by their courage, by their resilience, but with their creativity. I am always optimistic. The future is brighter with these kids HERE," says Dr. Hanna.

Maisie was named a Cleveland Clinic Children’s Courage Award winner In May.

She inspired Jane Finley to raise $4,000, which was enough to purchase the $7,000 robot.

That’s because in a case of more contagious Good Stuff, VGO gave Jane a $3,000 DISCOUNT!.

Maisie and Jane, by the way, both head back for the first days of school this week. Something that this time last year, was never guaranteed.

For their resilience, for their compassion, this story filed straight to #TheGoodStuff file.

© 2017 WKYC-TV