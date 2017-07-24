'The Who' frontman Roger Daltrey visits local teen cancer patients

(Photo: George Payamgis, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Teens battling cancer at Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital had a special visitor today, legendary rock star Roger Daltrey of 'The Who.'

Daltrey is a longtime advocate for teens with cancer.

He toured the hospital, met with patients and staff, and shared his goal to help improve diagnosis procedures and treatment for the young fighters.

"In the next 50 years, Cleveland, and this unit in particular, will go down as the gold standard in a hospital," Daltrey stated.

Daltrey also presented teen cancer survivor Ryan Ruhlman with a signed guitar.

The guitar will be on display in the lobby of the new inpatient unit of The Angie Fowler Adolescent & Young Adult Cancer Institute.

