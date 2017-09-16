Thousands turn out to learn about the region's sewer system

The sludge screw pumps are just one of the stops on Saturday's Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District's open house tour.

CUYAHOGA HEIGHTS - It may be a little embarrassing, but do you ever wonder where it all goes after you flush that toilet?

On Saturday, The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District is holding an open house to answer all the questions that you were afraid to ask.

Thousands are expected to turn out for more than 70 hands-on and educational exhibits, including a tour of Southerly Wastewater Treatment Center, the largest wastewater treatment plant in Ohio.

The event also features a peak inside their award-winning laboratory and their large work trucks, as well as a walk-through Sewer Simulator.

For kids, there are experiments with "Zach the Mad Scientist," as well as the chance to customize their own hard hat, face-painting and crafts.

"The open house is a super-fun, family-friendly event. It's great for customers of all ages," says Jennifer Elting, Senior Public Information Specialist for the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District. "It is definitely the #1 event in the #2 business!"

New events this year include a 5.5-mile bike tour of the facility and a grocery bag drive that collects plastic bags to be turned into sleeping bags for the homeless.

Food trucks, as well as free ice cream and popcorn, round out the fun.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Southerly Wastewater Treatment Center, located at 4747 East 49th Street in Cuyahoga Heights.

Tours are first come, first serve, and they depart every 15 minutes with the last tour heading out at 3 p.m. Organizers request that attendees wear closed-toe shoes.

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District treats more than 250 million gallons of wastewater per day, with more than half being processed through Southerly Wastewater Treatment Center.

It's the place to be if you want an answer to the age-old question "Where does all that waste go?"

For more information, visit neorsd.org/openhouse.

