Top writer explains what makes romance novels so hot

Mary Bly signs autographs during an appearance in Parma. (Photo: Randy White, WKYC)

PARMA - From star-crossed lovers to torrid affairs, romance novels are among the hottest-selling titles on bookshelves today.

Thursday night, one of the genre's most prolific authors visited Northeast Ohio. Elouisa James, the pen-name of romance novel queen Mary Bly, was in town.

She has written 22 bestsellers. Her historical romances are known for their wit and happily ever after.

At the Parma branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, she shared how she stays motivated to keep putting out bestsellers.

When she's not writing steamy novels, she is Professor Mary Bly, part of the faculty at Fordham University. She holds degrees from Yale, Harvard and Oxford.

