Want to lower your blood pressure? Get naked

SARANAC, MICH. - It seems everyone is trying to find a new way to get healthy -- but what if all you had to do was barely anything at all? At least when it comes to clothes.

Some residents at Forest Hills Nudist Club near Saranac are discovering the health benefits of being naked, like Marion Yancey, "I just can't say enough about how wonderful it is."

Neither can some researchers.

A 2014 study in the Journal Diabetes found that sleeping in the nude can increase your metabolism and lower blood sugar levels which reduces the risk of Type II Diabetes.

“I haven't worn pajamas in years," Ernest Pluger says it helps him sleep through the night -- and there's some truth to that. Sleep researchers say the lack of clothing helps your body regulate itself to the perfect sleeping room temperature, which is around 65 degrees, according to the National Sleep Foundation.

A good night's sleep has endless benefits -- including: lower blood pressure, lower cholesterol levels and lower risk of a heart attack.

Charlie Decker has a history of heart disease in his family. He credits a nudist lifestyle to his healthy heart, "I've lived a lot longer than my father’s family and I'm still doing good today."

Yancy says embracing nudity helped her overcome chronic pain and depression. "I was actually almost unable to walk and I really really really got depressed over it. So, I started doing the pool and I got my body moving so it wasn't as painful to move.

"My blood pressure went down, my blood work came back great; everything was just settling down I guess because the pain level went down."

Researchers say you can credit that, in part, to all that Vitamin D being soaked up. The Vitamin D council recommends a minimum of 15 minutes outside without sunscreen -- but not necessarily without clothes. Higher levels of Vitamin D improve many issues from pain to mental health.

One more thing -- dermatologists say there are benefits to letting your skin breath; including fewer rashes, clogged pores and irritations that can be caused by clothing.

Those who've gone buff say they've noticed improvements, "My fingernails used to split and crack down the middle all the time and now they're just wonderful," describes Yancy.

If going totally nude isn't your thing, why not try going barefoot? It could help prevent Alzheimer's disease.

Going shoeless is now recognized as an anti-Alzheimer's brain boosting activity. Researchers believe skipping shoes increases brain flexibility and encourages it to grow extra neuron connections because the sole of your foot is so sensitive. Many podiatrists are now advising going barefoot as much as possible.

If you're interested in trying a nudist lifestyle, Michigan has five you can check out -- just click here!

