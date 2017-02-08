Who is your unsung hero?

(Photo: Mike Rowe/Facebook)

OK, I admit it. I'm coming around on the whole Facebook thing. Really.

For years, I resisted many overtures to jump on that train. In fact, it wasn't until about two months ago that I really started using my account.

Today is a perfect example why I'm glad I'm in.

Someone shared with me a post from Mike Rowe. You know, the Dirty Jobs guy. The guy in the Ford commercials. The guy whose voice you hear narrating countless documentaries.

Rowe reflected on his start in the broadcast business 33 years ago. When all doors were closed to him, the kindness of one man at a Baltimore TV station named Dwight Weems provided him with the opportunity to make his very first demo tape. Rowe started doing voice work shortly thereafter and has had tremendous success in his career.

What if Dwight Weems had been too busy to lend a hand? Or hadn't been interested enough to care about young Mike Rowe?

It got me wondering: Who in my life has been there as an unsung hero when I've needed them? And have I ever made that kind of impact in someone else's life?

There was a time when I was in a similar situation to Rowe's in my broadcasting career in 1999. A local television broadcaster took a few minutes to take me out to lunch and encourage me to keep plugging away. I'm guessing he doesn't even remember now, but Matt Underwood (now the TV voice of the Indians) was a huge reason why I didn't find another profession. I've never forgotten his advice and encouragement.

Today, whenever I have the chance to speak to students in a class, or mentor someone who is trying to get into broadcasting, I take it.

I owe that to Matt Underwood. I owe it to all of the people who have guided me on this path we call life.

I owe it to Dwight Weems.

Legendary college football coach Paul "Bear" Bryant once said, "It really doesn't cost anything to be nice, and the rewards can be unimaginable."

Isn't that what it's all about?

I'd love to hear your stories of unsung people who helped you out when times were toughest. Or work you are doing to make a difference in the lives of others.

Comment on our Facebook post, or you can tweet me at @dinocleveland

I've also embedded the post from Mike Rowe for you to read below:

(© 2017 WKYC)