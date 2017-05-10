CLEVELAND -- “It’s our time.”

That’s the message from the Cleveland Indians in their hype video leading into game 1 of the postseason against the New York Yankees.

The video opens with a glimpse back at the Tribe’s epic 22-game winning streak this season.

Watch the video:

“In a city where everything is earned, we stand ready to prove ourselves,” the video declares. “This is where we belong, and tonight a new chapter begins. It’s time to rally together and fight for what is ours. It’s Cleveland against the world.”

The video earned nearly 5,000 shares and more than 11,000 likes within 13 hours.

GUIDE | Everything you need to know about the Indians postseason

Here is the complete American League Division Series schedule between the Indians and Yankees:

Game 1: Thursday, Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m. (in Cleveland)

Game 2: Friday, Oct. 6, 5 p.m. (in Cleveland)

Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m. (in New York)

Game 4: Monday, Oct. 9, Time TBA (in New York)*

Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 11, Time TBA (in Cleveland)*

*If needed

The first team to win three games will move on to the American League Championship Series.