Friday's ALDS Game 2 between the Cleveland Indians and New York Yankees will only be broadcast on MLB Network. But don't worry about getting left in the dark.

If you don't pay for MLB Network as part of your cable package, don't worry. You can still watch MLB Network if you don't pay for it through certain providers.

According to MLB Network, viewers can get a free preview of the channel Oct. 4-11 through these providers:

AT&T U-Verse

Armstrong

Comcast (Xfinity)

Cox

DirecTV Now

Dish

Frontier

RCN

Verizon FIOS

