PHOTOS: Cleveland Indians battle New York Yankees in Game 1 of 2017 ALDS

Cleveland Indians right fielder Jay Bruce (32) celebrates with designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion (10) after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning against the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the 2017 ALDS at Progressive Field. 1 / 18

The Cleveland Indians celebrate after right fielder Jay Bruce (not pictured) hit a two-run home run during the fourth inning against the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the 2017 ALDS at Progressive Field. 2 / 18

Cleveland Indians right fielder Jay Bruce (32) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning against the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the 2017 ALDS at Progressive Field. 3 / 18

Cleveland Indians starter Trevor Bauer (47) pitches during the first inning against the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the 2017 ALDS at Progressive Field. 4 / 18

Cleveland Indians right fielder Jay Bruce (32) hits a two-run home run during the fourth inning against the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the 2017 ALDS at Progressive Field. 5 / 18

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) is called out on strikes by umpire Vic Carapazza (19) during the first inning against the Cleveland Indians in Game 1 of the 2017 ALDS at Progressive Field. 6 / 18

The Cleveland Indians celebrate after right fielder Jay Bruce (not pictured) hit a double during the second inning against the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the 2017 ALDS at Progressive Field. 7 / 18

Cleveland Indians outfielder Jason Kipnis (22) makes a diving catch during the third inning against the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the 2017 ALDS at Progressive Field. 8 / 18

Cleveland Indians right fielder Jay Bruce (32) celebrates in the dugout after scoring during the second inning against the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the 2017 ALDS at Progressive Field. 9 / 18

Cleveland Indians third baseman Giovanny Urshela (39) throws to first base for an out during the second inning in Game 1 of the 2017 ALDS at Progressive Field. 10 / 18

Cleveland Indians right fielder Jay Bruce (32) hits a double during the second inning against the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the 2017 ALDS at Progressive Field. 11 / 18

Cleveland Indians outfielder Jason Kipnis (22) reacts after making a diving catch during the third inning against the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the 2017 ALDS at Progressive Field. 12 / 18

Cleveland Indians second baseman Jose Ramirez (11) turns a double play over New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) during the fourth inning in Game 1 of the 2017 ALDS at Progressive Field. 13 / 18

Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana (41) hits a single during the second inning against the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the 2017 ALDS at Progressive Field. 14 / 18

Cleveland Indians starter Trevor Bauer (47) pitches during the fourth inning against the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the 2017 ALDS at Progressive Field. 15 / 18

Cleveland Indians right fielder Jay Bruce (32) celebrates with third baseman Giovanny Urshela (39) after scoring during the second inning against the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the 2017 ALDS at Progressive Field. 16 / 18

Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis (22) makes a diving catch during the third inning against the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the 2017 ALDS at Progressive Field. 17 / 18

