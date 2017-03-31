Are the problems with RITA and the CCA being ignored on purpose?

(Photo: WKYC)

"I’m as mad as hell and I'm not going to take it anymore!”

Just like the character Howard Beale yelled in the movie Network, dozens of angry taxpayers from all over Ohio headed to Facebook after we aired a story on the Regional Income Tax Agency (known as RITA) and the Central Collection Agency, or CCA.

They're the companies hired by some municipalities to collect taxes on their behalf.

Tax Attorney Robert Fedor says it's because “our legislators decided we needed a city income tax for a bit more money to fill our coffers."

Zach Schiller from Policy Matters Ohio counters, "Cities, villages an townships have lost something like a billion dollars in revenue a year because of all of the various cuts in state aid.”

There will never be agreement on why municipalities need that money to operate, on top of the city, state and federal taxes we already pay. But complaints against how the agencies that collect that money do business are unanimous.

Everything from:

Mistakes they make on bills and the years it takes to fix them.

Unprofessional employees.

And aggressive collections.

So it was rather shocking when Don Smith, the Executive Director of RITA said "97% of the survey results were thank you, great service. In my experience, nobody stays on to say how good the service was unless they really believed it”

And John Licastro, the mayor of Bratenahl, who also speaks on behalf of mayors organizations said “there's always an individual here or there that's confused or perhaps not happy but most mayors are pleased with the service they provide the residents."

The spokesperson at Cleveland’s City Hall, which oversees the CCA, also said he wasn’t aware of any complaints. But he also originally said he didn’t know what the CCA was.

We informed him that "CCA is your agency that collects taxes, not just from Cleveland, but a number of municipalities,"

And that's where many of these complaints start.

When people first move here, they don't find out about these taxes, sometimes for years. And it's only after they get a whopping bill or court summons.

"They can file judgements, liens, screw up your credit. They can garnish bank accounts," said Attorney Fedor.

Some say they believe the municipalities don't tell residents about these taxes on purpose, so they can collect more money in interest and penalties.

And in an email, sent to me by someone who says he is an IRS Enrolled Agent and Tax Preparer, it's suggested that RITA and CCA make mistakes on purpose, because they get a percentage of the monies collected.

I tried to confront RITA's director on the response to our story, but he was out of town.

Mayor Licastro said each mayor may only get a handful of complaints, not knowing it's happening all over.

But claimed he contacted CCA and RITA after our story and asked other mayors to approach these agencies and make sure the level of service is what residents deserve.

But we don't have to wait for them. Remember that IRS tax preparer who sent me the email? The city where he worked was thinking of hiring RITA. But he and his clients attended council meetings to fight it. And they won.

So if you're not happy...complain to your local leaders. If they care, they'll listen.

