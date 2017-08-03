Back To School Shopping - Matt Granite

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
11 p.m weather forecast August 3, 2017
-
City of Elyria heroes speak
-
Aftermath of wrong-way crash: 71 North closed in Cleveland for hours
-
Tommy's delivers milkshake to customer as last dying wish
-
How you can save money during Ohio's tax-free 'holiday'
-
New brewery making beer for extraordinary people
-
Woman indicted after crash that killed two teens
-
A dynamic duo has life changing friendship
-
15 months for girl who sent texts urging suicide
-
Pro football hall of fame game
More Stories
-
FORECAST | Tracking storms and much cooler tempsFeb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.
-
RECAP: Dallas Cowboys top Arizona Cardinals, 20-18,…Aug. 3, 2017, 8:26 p.m.
-
Selfless gift to friend goes above and beyondAug. 3, 2017, 11:08 p.m.