Better Business Bureau app highlights scams, investigations

The BBB develops a new app featuring scams and investigations into businesses.

The Better Business Bureau has developed an app that will compete with companies like Yelp and Angie's List to help you determine where and how to spend your money.

Developed in the Northwest, the app includes multiple filters to allow the user to find the type of business on a map or in list form. It also allows you to search more than a million companies across the nation, find accredited companies, get directions, view ratings, share with friends and make a list of favorites.

One standout feature is the scam alert tracker, which highlights what the Better Business Bureau typically does well. Because the BBB independently investigates businesses, it has a fairly large database of scams, questionable business practices and more.

"We got tired of hearing the stories from consumers who were ripped off by unethical businesses, companies that were operating illegally, and businesses that just provided poor customer service," said David Quinlan, Vice President of Marketing of the Better Business Bureau Northwest. "Now consumers have a tool in their hands to connect them for trustworthy and vetted companies."

Another handy feature is that you can receive scam alerts from three zip codes. If you live in Washington but want to check up on aging parents who live in Florida, you can enter their zip code in the app and get scam alerts happening in their area.

The app is available in Google Play and iTunes.

