Dante's Inferno to hire at least 75 people for Flats location

Dante's Dining Group will be conducting interviews throughout this week to fill positions for its upcoming Dante's Inferno restaurant in the East Bank of the Flats.

A statement from the Flats describes the upcoming establishment as "a quick-service Italian eatery serving fresh, made-to-order pizzas and signature pasta dishes." Dante's owns several restaurants in the area, including an Inferno location inside Progressive Field.

The restaurant is looking to fill at least 75 positions. Interviews are open to all applicants and will take place each day through this Friday from 9 to 5 p.m. in the lobby of the Aloft Hotel in the Flats.

