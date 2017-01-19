Don't forget this: lawsuit says Prevagen doesn't boost memory

(Photo: Quincy Bioscience)

The marketer of nationally-advertised memory supplement Prevagen was sued by the Federal Trade Commission and New York Attorney General’s office Monday allegedly making false claims that the product is “clinically proven” to work.

Ads for the product on NBC, Fox News, CNN and other TV broadcast outlets feature charts that improperly show dramatic memory improvement among users, the federal regulator and state legal office charged in the federal court complaint filed in the Southern District of New York.

However, the supplement marketer based the claim on a study that failed to show the product works better than a placebo, the lawsuit alleged.

“The marketers of Prevagen preyed on the fears of older consumers experiencing age-related memory loss,” Jessica Rich, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a formal announcement of the court action. “But one critical thing these marketers forgot is that their claims need to be backed up by real scientific evidence.”

Quincy Bioscience, the Wisconsin-based product marketer, disagreed with the allegations. The lawsuit represents “another example of government overreach and regulators extinguishing innovation by imposing arbitrary new rules on small businesses like ours,” the company said in a written statement.

The company noted that the FTC action approving the lawsuit was made by two of the regulator's commissioners, rather than the full complement of five commissioners "representing a diversity of political backgrounds."

The competing legal claims focus on a product that costs consumers from $24 to $68 for a bottle of 30 supplement pills. Ads for Prevagen tout the product's active ingredient, a protein derived from jellyfish, as a treatment that will improve memory and reduce common cognition problems associated with aging.

The lawsuit charged that U.S. sales of the supplement — available through Amazon, CVS, the Vitamin Shoppe, Walgreens and on the product maker's websites — totaled roughly $165 million from 2007 through mid-2015.

The FTC and New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's office seeks refunds for consumers who bought Prevagen, plus a permanent court injunction against any improper claims for the product. The lawsuit also asks a federal court to order restitution, disgorgement of ill-gotten gains and other legal relief.

"It’s particularly unacceptable that this company has targeted vulnerable citizens like seniors in its advertising for a product that costs more than a week’s groceries, but provides none of the health benefits that it claims," Schneiderman said in a statement.

Neither Schneiderman nor the FTC has shown that Prevagen "can cause or has caused harm to anyone. And hundreds of thousands of people tell us it works and improves their lives," Quincy Bioscience said.

