Ford boosts first quarter dividend by $200 million

Ford CEO Mark Fields (right) and Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford speak during the Ford unveiling for the 2017 North American International Auto Show held at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. (Photo: Ryan Garza, Detroit Free Press)

Ford said Tuesday it remains on track to earn a pretax profit of about $10.2 billion for 2016 and said it will boost its first quarter dividend to investors by $200 million.

As a result of the company's performance in 2016, the Dearborn automaker said shareholders will receive a special dividend of 5 cents per share for the first quarter. That is in addition to a regular dividend of 15 cents per share that is the same as what the company paid last year.

“As we close 2016, Ford continues to be a solid investment with attractive upside on emerging opportunities,” Ford CEO Mark Fields said in a statement. “We are pleased to, once again, reward our shareholders with a regular and supplemental dividend, as we continue delivering profitable growth for all.”

Ford's shares rose 22 cents, or 1.7%, on Tuesday to close at $12.85 per share.

In a question and answer session at the Automotive News World Congress Tuesday night in Detroit, Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford said that the company's stock price on Wall Street had been depressed in part by two factors: a view that the company's sales had little room for further growth and the uncertainty about whether Ford would be a winner in emergent automotive technology.

"I think we're getting buffeted by both of those effects," Ford said, adding that "at a certain point, making money is going to have to count for something too."

The automaker announced the dividend shortly before Fields was scheduled to speak at the Deutsche Bank auto industry conference in Detroit. Earlier in the day, General Motors said it will earn a bigger profit this year than previously expected, boosted its stock repurchase program from $5 billion to $9 billion, and raise its quarterly dividend from 36 to 38 cents per share.

Ford said it expects to distribute a total of about $2.8 billion to shareholders this year. That means Ford will have distributed a total of $15.4 billion since the company was able to resume providing dividends to shareholders in 2012 after several years of losses during the Great Recession.

At the annual Deutsche conference Tuesday night, Fields provided an update on the company's strategic priorities to fortify its profit pillars, transform underperforming parts of its business and grow emerging opportunities as it expands to an auto and mobility company. He said, for example, that Ford expects to see a record profit in its European operations while moving forward fully funding its employee pensions.

"Ford is a solid investment with an attractive upside on emerging opportunities," Fields said, citing the automakers' growing transaction prices on the vehicles it sells as well as a disciplined approach to consumer incentives to boost sales. "W're much more physically fit to withstand a downturn that we ever have been in the past."

Wall Street analysts questioned Fields and other top Ford leaders about why more money had not been returned to investors compared with last year.

Officials including Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks said that the company was holding a significant amount in cash reserves, in part, to prepare for future partnerships with other companies as well as acquisitions.

Ford officials said they are focused on building on what it views as leadership in trucks, vans, commercial vehicles and performance vehicles, while growing its strength in utility vehicles. Ford also is trying to turn around underperforming parts of its core business, including its near-luxury Lincoln brand, small vehicles and select emerging markets.

"Despite the progress....we're evaluating opportunities to improve return on capital," Fields said of its Lincoln brand without offering specific details.

One conundrum, Fields said, has been the path forward for Ford in India. He added that the company is also working on matching its production with the current demand for small cars, including the recent decision to pull out of plans to build a new plant in Mexico.

Ford officials see a global economy on the rise in the near term. Fields said the automakers' forecasters see GDP growing by 3.4% in 2017 and growth in the global auto industry of 2%.

In the U.S., Fields said, "our view is that the market has plateaued, but plateaued at a strong level."

The Trump Administration and Republican-led Congress could lead to "significant action" around tax and regulatory reform, according to Fields.

""What we have modeled so far, it looks quite attractive to us," Shanks said of several draft Republican plans for tax changes.

Bill Ford in his presentation before the Automotive News World Congress said that his conversations with Trump have been productive despite the president-elect's prior criticism of the automaker's job creation in Mexico.

"We're not going to make dumb decisions," Ford said, downplaying the role Trump played in the decision to cancel a planned new Mexico car plant. "He wouldn't expect us to.

Ford called the cancelation the right decision. "Heck, I'm happy" with it," he added. "We're putting more jobs here in Michigan."

That could help drive strong profitability for Ford in 2017 - but potentially lower than 2016 - and improved profitability in 2018.

Last week Ford detailed seven of the 13 new global electrified vehicles it plans to introduce in the next five years. This announcement comes on the heels of the recently unveiled next-generation Fusion Hybrid autonomous development vehicle.

The company has plans to deliver a high-volume, fully autonomous vehicle for ride sharing in 2021.

Part of Ford's approach in pursuing new technology relies on finding new ventures, company officials said.

The company considered 123 companies for mergers and acquiisition deals and completed 13 of them, according to Jim Hackett, chairman of Ford Smart Mobility at the Deutsche Bank conference.