Ford updates Mustang for 2017 -- and boosts the price

Ford Mustang gets an update for 2017 (Photo: Ford)

Ford's sporty and iconic Mustang will get some changes for 2017 — most notably, the price.

Prices are being raised for the Mustang from $275 to $770 depending on the engine choice — and other than that, not much else is different except for some cosmetic updates.

In particular, Ford is banishing the turn signals from Mustang's hood vents. It's a little thing, but it was a throwback to the late 1960s when 'Stangs had the same feature.

Ford dramatically modernized Mustang in its last complete redo for its 50th anniversary for the 2015 model year, adding independent rear suspension and the option of a gas-saving turbocharged engine. It was a bold move at the time because Mustang loyalists were wary of any changes to the pony car they know and love.