Scam Squad | Don't call Facebook help numbers

A person holds an iPhone displaying the Facebook app logo in front of a computer screen showing the facebook login page. (Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images, Custom)

This week's scam squad warning is for everyone who uses Facebook.

If you are ever looking for help on the social media site, do not try to look up a number for Facebook.

Scammers have created fake help numbers for Facebook and other well-known companies hoping you call them.

"I fyou call the number that shows up online for Facebook customer service, it will lead you to a live person, just not someone who works for Facebook.

The idea is to give the scammers access to your computer.

Not so they can fix the problem but so they can look for your personal information on things like saved tax returns or stored credit card numbers.

Facebook and other social media companies only offer help online through their website.

If you are contacted by a company and want to know if it is a scam -- contact the scam squad at 216-443-70-35.

