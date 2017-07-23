Who's the most likable CEO in Cleveland?

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP - Nobody likes to go work every single day, but that’s a part of life.

Vitamix employees, however, may be liking their day to day routine a little more than most.

Owler, the internet database company, released a 2017 report on the most likeable CEOs and topping the chart in Cleveland was the queen of nutrition machines, Jodi Berg. So, what’s her secret?

“A lot of people think that Vitamix sells machines and yeah, really we do, but what we’re doing is we’re changing lives,’ says Berg. “We have a lot of training and development. We have opportunities for people to just explore and grow and reach their potential, but I think at the end of the day what each and every one of us really cares about is what can we do. What can we do while we’re on the planet to make a difference? How can we change people’s lives? So, we hire people that want to change lives, then give them the resources they need to do that and let them do it.”

Of course, there are lots of factors that make up a good work environment. However, if discussing with your coworker how much you like your CEO over a cup of blended fruits and veggies is high on your list, look no further.

Is that it? No pizza parties or Playstations or ping pong tables?

“We actually do have ping pong tables set up,” says Berg.

Add it all up and you get a 93.1 rating on likability with Owler.

