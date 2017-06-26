City of Cleveland employees' minimum wage raised to $15 per hour

City of Cleveland employees will see their pay increase to $15 per hour according to Mayor Frank Jackson's office, Monday.

“I have made a decision to increase all of our regular full-time and part-time employees, both union and non-union earning less than $15 an hour, up to a $15 hourly rate,” said Mayor Jackson. “Because we have union contracts covering the majority of our employees, this $15 per hour minimum rate will need to be discussed with those unions prior to implementation.”

According to a press release, the change will go into effect in April 2018.

The city currently employees roughly 7,000 people, and approximately 500 employees will be affected, including trainees, and cadets.

The city will negotiate 34 union contracts to implement the plan.

City of Cleveland employees minimum wage raised to $15

© 2017 WKYC-TV