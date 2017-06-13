Cleveland area restaurant company hit with data breach; warning issued to Pier W patrons

Mother's Day at Pier W (Photo: Hilary Golston)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland-based Select Restaurants, Inc. was recently hit with a security breach that may have compromised credit and debit information of its guests.

The company owns and operates a handful of restaurants, including the popular lakefront Pier W in Lakewood.

According to a news release, payment information may have been compromised on transactions that occurred between Oct. 26, 2016 and Feb. 3, 2017.

The company launched an investigation of unusual activity reported by a third-party vendor back in March. In April, investigation confirmed suspicious activity within Select Restaurants' computer systems. That activity potentially compromised credit and debit card data.

Select Restaurants is continuing its investigation to determine how the security breach occurred and the information that may have been affected.

