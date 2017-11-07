Columbus Women's Commission announces pay equity plan

The Columbus Women's Commission—chaired by the wife of the city's mayor—announced today a pay equity plan for area employers supporters say will help bridge the gender-based pay gap.

Called "The Columbus Commitment: Achieving Pay Equity," the plan asks businesses to "learn about the economic impact of pay inequity; review objective information to understand how hiring practices may lead to gender and race-based disparities; invest time and talent to address gender and race-based disparity; and share success with other organizations." So far, the city claims more than 60 employers have signed the pledge.

“We all know that investing in women strengthens the economic backbone of our community,” Columbus First Lady Shannon Ginther said. “Empowering women begins with eliminating implicit bias and leveling the playing field. Moving the goal line from equal pay for equal work to 100% pay equity is the fuel that will make our community thrive.”

The commission claims women in Columbus earn only 78 cents on the dollar compared to men, even lower than the national average of 80 cents. Nationally, African-American women only earn 63 cents on the dollar, and Latina women 54 cents, according to the report.

“Columbus is America’s Opportunity city, which makes The Columbus Commitment a vital tool for gender and race based pay equity for our residents,” Mayor Andrew J. Ginther said. “The City of Columbus is proud to be an early adopter, and we’re already taking concrete steps to ensure pay equity for our workers.”

© 2017 WKYC-TV