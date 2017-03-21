Couponing tips to help save on your grocery bill

(Photo: Biloxi Sun Herald/ Getty Images)

There are different strategies to saving on you monthly grocery bill.

However a group gathered in Akron Tuesday to learn the deals and steals of extreme couponing.

Mary Hoover of Mission to Save revealed several tricks during the clas.

Hoover said the first step is the biggest.

She says get rid of the coupon binder and organize the easy way using a file box.

"The file box is actually the thing we get the "AH-HA" moment with people because they think OH, I have to clip every single coupon out of the insert and that actually wastes your time, so we kind of teach this as a time save"

Hoover says remember couponing takes effort, but if can lead to real savings in your family budget.

You can check out more ways to save on the Mission To Save Facebook page

