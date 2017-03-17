WKYC
Close

Citizens Bank says some customers seeing delays after "vendor processing issue"

WKYC 11:35 AM. EDT March 17, 2017

Citizens Bank took to Twitter Friday morning to report that a "vendor processing issue" may impact some customer accounts.

(MOBILE USERS: click here to read the tweets)

NBC Boston reported several customers shared on social media that their direct deposits were affected. 

The bank hasn't shared a timeline of when the issue will be fixed. 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories