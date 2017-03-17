Citizens Bank took to Twitter Friday morning to report that a "vendor processing issue" may impact some customer accounts.
1/2: Customers are seeing a delay in transactions posting to their accounts, due to a vendor processing issue.— Citizens Bank (@CitizensBank) March 17, 2017
2/2: This issue is affecting multiple financial institutions. We appreciate the patience of our customers as we work to resolve this issue.— Citizens Bank (@CitizensBank) March 17, 2017
(MOBILE USERS: click here to read the tweets)
NBC Boston reported several customers shared on social media that their direct deposits were affected.
The bank hasn't shared a timeline of when the issue will be fixed.
