Citizens Bank took to Twitter Friday morning to report that a "vendor processing issue" may impact some customer accounts.

1/2: Customers are seeing a delay in transactions posting to their accounts, due to a vendor processing issue. — Citizens Bank (@CitizensBank) March 17, 2017

2/2: This issue is affecting multiple financial institutions. We appreciate the patience of our customers as we work to resolve this issue. — Citizens Bank (@CitizensBank) March 17, 2017

NBC Boston reported several customers shared on social media that their direct deposits were affected.

The bank hasn't shared a timeline of when the issue will be fixed.

