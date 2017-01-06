Employers add 156,000 jobs in Dec., wage gains hit 8-year high

Employers added 156,000 jobs in December, capping a year of more moderate but healthy payroll gains as the U.S. economy approaches full employment, while wage growth reached an eight-year high.

The unemployment rate, which is calculated from a different survey rose to 4.7% from 4.6%, as nearly 200,000 Americans entered the labor force, which includes those working and looking for jobs, the Labor Department said Friday.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected 180,000 job gains.

Average hourly wages increased 10 cents after dipping in November, rising 10 cents to $26 and they’re up 2.9% annually, the most since June 2009. Pay gains are expected to accelerate as the low unemployment rate forces employers to bid up to attract more limited pool of workers.

Businesses added 144,000 jobs, led by health care. Federal, state and local governments added 12,000.

Job gains for October and November were revised up by a total 19,000. October’s was revised down to 135,000 from 142,000, and November’s to 204,000 from 178,000.

Some analysts said cold weather last month was likely to temper employment gains, particularly in industries such as construction.

At the same time, Goldman Sachs cited some risk of a continued bounce-back from Hurricane Matthew, which suppressed job gains in the southern U.S. in October, particularly in retail, construction and leisure and hospitality. The research firm said the rebound from the storm was “fairly lackluster” in November, leaving room for further gains last month.

And online holiday shopping could have swelled transportation and warehousing payrolls in December as companies beefed up staffing at distribution centers.

Overall, job growth slowed last year to an average monthly pace of less than 200,000 from 229,000 in 2015. Many economists point to a low unemployment that’s supplying firms with fewer job candidates.

Yet Goldman says election-related uncertainty likely reduced or delayed some hiring last year, possibly leading to an acceleration in coming months. Some businesses held off until a clearer picture of tax and regulatory policy emerged.

Other labor market indicators have been mixed. Payroll processor ADP said this week that businesses added a disappointing 153,000 jobs in December. And a measure of service sector employment showed smaller gains last month.

Yet more consumers continue to see jobs as plentiful, according to the Conference Board’s monthly survey.