Gander Mountain is closing 32 stores: Is yours on the list?

Gander Mountain, the Minnesota-based retailer, has filed fro Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. (Photo: Craig Lassig, Craig Lassig/Invision/AP)

The retail industry continues to struggle as online sellers are squeezing brick and mortar stores and competition ramps up. The tough environment has forced many retailers to close stores and several have filed for bankruptcy.

The latest casualty: Outdoor goods retailer Gander Mountain.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and has announced it will close 32 of its 162 stores. The stores set to close are in 11 different states.

Here is a list of the Gander Mountain stores set to close:

Alabama – Gadsden, Mobile, Montgomery, Tuscaloosa

540 E Meighan Blvd, Gadsden, AL 35903

7765 Airport Blvd Ste 609, Mobile, AL 36608

2424 Eastern Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36117

3325 McFarland Blvd E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405

Georgia – Augusta, McDonough, Snellville

145 Mason McKnight Jr Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30907

1970 Jonesboro Rd, McDonough, GA 30253

1200 Scenic Hwy, Ste G, Lawrenceville, GA 30045 (Snellville store)

Illinois – Champaign, Algonquin, Springfield

2006 N Prospect Ave, Champaign, IL 61822

1400 S Randall Rd, Algonquin, IL 60102

2371 Chuckwagon Dr, Springfield, IL 62711

Indiana – Merrillville, Greenfield

1630 Southlake Mall, Merrillville, IN 46410

2175 Barrett Dr, Greenfield, IN 46140

Minnesota – Rogers, Mankato, Woodbury

20870 Rogers Drive, Rogers, MN 55374

1940 Adams Street, Mankato, MN 56001

10470 Hudson Road, Woodbury, MN 55129

New York – New Hartford

8635 Clinton Street, New Hartford, NY 13413

North Carolina – Raleigh, South Charlotte

2100 Village Market Place, Morrisville, NC 27560 (Raleigh store)

13610 Hoover Creek Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28273 (South Charlotte store)

Tennessee – Chattanooga

5756 Highway 153 Suite F, Hixson, TN 37343 (Chattanooga store)

Texas – Houston, Killeen, Laredo, Lubbock, Round Rock, San Antonio, Sugar Land, Texarkana, Waco, West Houston

19820 Hempstead Hwy, Houston, TX 77065

701 E Central Texas Expy, Killeen, TX 76541

2302 NE Bob Bullock Loop, Ste 101, Laredo, TX 78045

4006 W. Loop 289, Lubbock, TX 79407

3203 S Interstate 35 Ste 500, Round Rock, TX 78664

8203 State Highway 151, Ste 104, San Antonio, TX 78245

19890 SW Freeway, Sugar Land, TX 77479

2301 University Avenue, Texarkana, TX 75503

2701 S Jack Kultgen Expy, Waco, TX 76706

13441 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77082 (West Houston store)

West Virginia – Charleston

2600 Mountaineer Blvd, Charleston, WV 25309

Wisconsin – Eau Claire, Germantown

6440 Scully Dr, Eau Claire, WI 54701

W190 N10768 Commerce Cir, Germantown, WI 53022

