WKYC
Close

How Mexico impacts Ohio's economy

Mexico's role in ohio's economy

WKYC 11:40 PM. EST January 26, 2017

Even though it's 17-hundred miles to our south, few countries play a bigger role in the Ohio economy than Mexico.
 
Chris Tye examines how this might affect your line of work.
 

(© 2017 WKYC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories