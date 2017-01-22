(Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP)

Americans love eating out, but last year they were passing up some well-known chain restaurants.

Restaurant chains posted some of their weakest results since the recession last year as sales and foot traffic continued to decline, according to a new report.

Overall, sales at chain restaurants open at least 18 months dropped 2.4% in the fourth quarter that ended in December, the bleakest quarterly performance by the industry in more than five years, according to retail analytics firm TDn2K. December contributed significantly to that dip as store sales plunged 4.3%, the poorest monthly showing in more than three years.

Though chains such as sandwich maker Panera and coffee giant Starbucks thrive, others struggle to stem financial losses or simply stay open. Those filing for bankruptcy protection included Logan's Roadhouse, a Nashville-based casual steakhouse chain; Last Call Guarantor, which has Champps and Bailey's Sports Grille; and Garden Fresh Restaurant, the San Diego-based parent of the Souplantation and Sweet Tomatoes buffet chains.

The report shows that in each quarter of 2016, restaurant chains overall experienced a drop in sales compared with the same three-month period the year before. It was the first time since 2009, when the country was dealing with a deep recession, that the chain restaurant sector showed negative results every quarter of an entire year.

From 2008 to 2016, the industry lost roughly 14% of its foot traffic. Last year, traffic at stores open at least a year plunged 6.4% in December alone, the biggest monthly drop in five years. "They never recovered from the recession in terms of the traffic,'' says Victor Fernandez, TDn2K’s executive director of insights and knowledge.

Casual dining fared the worst among restaurant categories, scoring the poorest results 10 out of the 12 months in 2016. Bar-and-grill restaurants did the worst of all.

Janet Lowder, president of consultants Restaurant Management Services says fixing fast-casual chains isn't that complicated. “They need to remodel’’ she says. “They need to update and come up with new menu items to lure consumers back.’’ Those are things that quick service restaurants like McDonalds are getting right. It’s what “they need to do to keep up with consumer demand.’’

When it came to dining out, customers tended to favor either unique or elegant meals they felt were worth their time, or a quick burger or sandwich.

“We saw the two extremes,’’ Fernandez says, noting that quick-service, upscale casual and fine-dining chains did the best last year in terms of sales and traffic. “People were either going for the convenient, fast, cheaper option or more that experience, the fine dining.’’

Restaurants have boosted prices to make up for the decline in visits. A separate survey by TDn2K of 42 restaurant chains found that the average menu price at fast casual and quick-service restaurants rose 1.9% last year. For all chain restaurants, TDn2K expects prices to go up roughly 1.7% this year.

“Even with price increases," Fernandez says, “we’re not able to sustain increasing sales revenue year over year in existing restaurants."

There are probably many reasons for the drop-off, including some chains having too many locations. Some chains may not be as uniquely appealing as a solo establishment or a trendy food truck, Fernandez says. Grocery stores which offer prepared foods compete for diners who want their meals quick and convenient.

The chain restaurant sector has been roiled by the same forces that disrupt the broader retail industry. As more people shop online, chain restaurants in malls, once highly coveted locations for chain eateries catering to hungry shoppers, have suffered.

“They knew the traffic was going to be high, and they could take advantage of that," Fernandez says. “But now ... it’s less and less a case where being at the mall or near the mall will drive that traffic."

Ruby Tuesday, a shopping center fixture, is one of several chains trying to regain their footing. In the quarter that ended Nov. 29, the chain posted a net loss of $38 million compared with a net loss of $15.8 million during the same quarter the year before.

Ruby Tuesday is making multiple moves. In a statement this month regarding its second-quarter results, it touted its Fresh Start Initiatives, which included the rolling out of an updated menu in November that emphasized fresh ingredients; an expanded garden bar that launched Jan. 17; bolstered customer service; and remodeled locations.

"We believe these efforts should change the trajectory of our business and drive shareholder value,” Lane Cardwell, Ruby Tuesday's interim president and CEO, said in the statement.

Those chains that are succeeding have seized on the right formula.

“There are success stories and companies doing things right ... getting the sales up," Fernandez says. Those that do well tend to offer strong service, have high employee retention and utilize technology to make the ordering and sales experience quicker and more efficient, he says. “That seems to be making a difference.’’

