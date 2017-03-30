Need a job? Cedar Point announces summer hiring plans

(Photo: Cedar Point) (Photo: WKYC)

SANDUSKY - Summer may have gotten a little sweeter for job seekers.

Cedar Point plans to hire more than 5,000 summer associates for the 2017 season, according to a release out Thursday.

Park officials said they're looking to fill a wide variety of positions, including positions in the ride operations and food and beverage departments.

Job perks include free admission to the park, discounts on food and merchandise, and on-site housing for those who qualify.

The park will host a job fair on April 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Castaway Bay, located at 2001 Cleveland Road in Sandusky.

You can also apply online.

