Nestle announces 300 jobs, major functions to Solon location

SOLON, OHIO - Nestle announced plans to bring 300 jobs amid the addition of major operations to its Solon location Wednesday.

The brand says it will move its Technical and Production organization and all of its Supply Chain teams to Solon.

The Solon branch already houses 2,000 employees and the brand's Center of Excellence for its frozen and chilled foods.

"We're experiencing one of the most profound shifts in how people eat, shop and engage with brands right now," said Nestle CEO Paul Grimwood in a news release issued Wednesday. "To address that ever-changing landscape, we're striving to make our products healthier and tastier, using unmatched R&D capability, nutrition science and passion for equality in everything we do. The moves announced today are designed to allow us to work even smarter, fueling growth for our bright future, and we're pleased to continue that growth and investment here in Ohio and Solon, where both Gov. John Kasich and Mayor Susan Drucker have welcomed our efforts."

The Solon location's Harper Road Building will undergo renovations to accommodate the incoming functional groups, complete with a "smart office."

The relocation of critical functions to Solon also brings them closer to Nestle's USA factories, as 75 percent of them are located in the eastern half of the country. The brand also announced plans to relocate its headquarters from Glendale, Calif. to Arlington County, Virginia Wednesday.

(© 2017 WKYC)