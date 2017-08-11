Ethan Holmes and Evan Delahanty - MAGNET 8.11.2017

MAGNET, the Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network, is a nonprofit that has been supporting small- and medium-sized manufacturers for over 30 years. The organization recently completed its annual entrepreneurship competition, known as [M]SPIRE, for entrepreneurs who are – or want to – manufacture their products right here in Northeast Ohio. MAGNET received over 40 applications from throughout our region. Joining the show are two MAGNET winners, Ethan Holmes, founder and CEO of Holmes Mouthwatering Applesauce, and Evan Delahanty, founder and CEO or Peaceful Fruits.

Contact Info:

www.magnetincubation.org

Peaceful Fruits: https://www.peacefulfruits.com/

Holmes Applesauce: http://holmesapplesauce.com

