I want to prepare for my career:
I don’t know where to start!
- HIT in the CLE
- Ohio Means Jobs Career Cluster Inventory
- College Now Career Interest Inventory
- My Next Move
- Greater Cleveland Partnership ACT Work Keys
I need more training or credentials for the job I want:
- Early College Early Career
- Ohio Means Jobs Young Adult Resource Center
- Cleveland Electrical Apprenticeship
- United Way 211
- Ohio Means Jobs
- Day One Cleveland Training
- Youth Opportunities Unlimited Wire-Net
- Tri-C Programs
- Tri-C Workforce Training
I can’t afford to pay for training. Who can help?
I need more experience:
- Ohio Means Jobs Young Adult Resource Center
- Talent NEO
- GCP Internship Central
- Academies of Cleveland- Cleveland Metropolitan School District
I need a mentor:
I want to earn a degree or stay in school:
I left high school but want to earn a GED:
- Seeds of Literacy
- The Literacy Cooperative
- Tri-C Free GED Classes
- Polaris Career Center
- High School Credit Recovery Program via Promise Academy, Lakewood City Academy, and Invictus High School
- Tri-C Adult Diploma Program
- Polaris Career Center
- Project Learn – Summit County
- Project Learn – Medina County
I want to continue my education:
I need financial support to stay in school or pursue school:
- C.A.S.T.L.E. High School
- HFLA of Northeast Ohio
- Cleveland Foundation Scholarships
- College Now Scholarships
I want help deciding which Cleveland Metropolitan Public School high school is a good fit for my interests:
I need help with something else:
I want help finding an after-school or summer job:
I need help getting to school and/or work:
How do I know which industries and companies will be hiring?
I want help with a business idea:
- BioEnterprise
- Urban League of Greater Cleveland
- ECDI Cleveland
- Women’s Business Center
- Jumpstart
- Youth Entrepreneurship Ecosystem
I need more computer skills:
- Cleveland Codes
- We Can Code IT
- Cleveland Public Library
- Cuyahoga County Libraries
- Digital C ReStart Program
- Learning Studios
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs