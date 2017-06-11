Possible U: Finding a job is just a phone call away

Unemployment is a tricky problem to solve.

There are many causes of unemployment, but there are also many solutions.

The hardest step of any journey is the first, especially when that journey is the search for employment.

The United Way of Greater Cleveland is trying to make that first step easier with their 2-1-1 program.

And just like that the first step is done; It’s as easy as picking up the phone.

2-1-1 is a program that connects people in need to resources to help them.

Most people keep them in mind for finding food, housing, or legal help.

However, many forget that the program also offers unemployment help.

The program offers help from people who know what it's like to be in your shoes.

Tim Grealis is one of those people.

He's the Coordinator for 2-1-1's Veteran Line, but before that, he was an unemployed vet looking for help.

After finding help himself through 2-1-1, he wants to give some back.

"I was laid off for 18 months. A friend of mine who actually worked for 2-1-1 said hey are you looking for a job and hooked me up with the united way. I make that my goal to make sure that I help everyone becuase I've been there," said Grealis.

The veterans line has only been open for about three years, but in that short time, Grealis and his team have been able to connect more than 30,000 Northeast Ohio vets to the resources they need.

"That's what keeps me going. Every day, knowing that I'm out there helping these guys to get back on their feet. They've done a great service to us as veterans and we'll do everything we can to help them transition into the civilian life."





