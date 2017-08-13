Possible U | Helping veterans find hope

American flag (Photo: WKYC News)

It's estimated that 70 percent of U.S. Veterans do not know about the benefits they are entitled to receive.

The Northeast Ohio Veterans Community Task Force Advisory Committee set out to change that with a first-of-its-kind access center.

Richard Stobbs traveled 8,600 miles to serve his county in Vietnam.

He only needed a two hour drive from Columbus to finally get his benefit claim reviewed.

He's been waiting for three years.

" Had I not been here today, who knows how long it would have taken. I mean the back-log is outrageous."

Richard was part of a three day effort to get veterans the benefits they deserve and are owed.

For that reason, the Northeast Ohio Veteran Community Task Force advisory committee created the Veterans Experience Action Center.

The Veterans Experience Action Center is located at the Tri-C Western Campus. It's the first of its kind; it's a one-stop shop for veterans looking to get a face-to-face access to everything form healthcare,disability, housing, financing, and loans. The facility offers 28 different service agencies all under one roof.

"We've got people here who can help veterans in every aspect of the claims process and give the claim they present the best chance of the success," said Larry Zietlow of the VA Benefits Administration.

Over three days hundred of veterans were able to get face-to face access to the help they need. The program has been successful in other states and now it will help Ohio veterans.

The event is over this year , but the concept will no doubt be repeated to give services back to those who've served their country.

