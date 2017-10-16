Possible U: Matching perfect employees with perfect jobs

CLEVELAND, OH - LeSaint Logisitics in Cleveland is always searching for new talent to join their workforce in all sorts of areas. But finding the right people to fill those jobs can be a tough task.

“We handle raw materials inbound and outbound. And do preassemblies for production,” said Bob Collins, Division Manager for LeSaint Logistics in Cleveland. “We have material operators mostly who drive heavy equipment and forklifts.”

But now that process just got a little easier, with help from TalentNEO and towards employment, that helps link businesses to qualified workers.

“TalentNEO is an intervention designed to try to help individuals better communicate their skills and competencies, while helping companies uncover untapped talent,” said Rebecca Cusner with R4 Workforce who works in conjunction with TalentNEO.

One person who benefitted from that program and services provided by TalentNEO is Jamaal Cummings.

“Towards employment it really helped grow as a worker, as an employee,” said Cummings.

A United States Marine Corps veteran, he received additional training in math and logistics. When coupled with his prior experience, he was a perfect match for LeSaint Logitics.

Cummings expressed his satisfaction with the program. “I was very happy to have a program that helps you mature in your career advancement.”

He now works as an auditor at LeSaint -- making sure the right materials get to the right place at the right time. A job he may have never found on his own.

“Towards employment opened the door for LeSaint Logistics to receive me,” he said.

Collins added, “they’ve sourced some great candidates for us. They’re trained and it’s exactly what we were looking to get involved with. You want employees like that in your organization.

For more info on how to participate as an employer or potential employee, visit TalentNEO.org.

© 2017 WKYC-TV