Possible U: President Trump makes Manufacturing Day official

Manufacturing Day is here and was made official when President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Friday. The event has been held since 2012 and allows manufacturers a chance to educate the communication about manufacturing in the 21st century, and to show them what kinds of jobs are available. Manufacturing also has a huge economic impact in the U.S. and around the world.

“Our nation has long understood that our strength as a country depends upon the strength of our domestic industry,” said Mr. Trump.

Events are held all over the country and here in Northeast Ohio, including Rockwell Automation in Twinsburg and NASA Glenn Research Center.

There's a full list available at mfgday.com. Companies can create their own events and people like you can see what they're all about. President Trump says more jobs are coming back to the U.S. creating thousands of jobs.

“We're all better off when we make, buy and sell more products made in the USA. And that's what's happening in our country -- and you see it.” continued the President.

21st century jobs in manufacturing are much different than they were 50 years ago, offering much cleaner environments to work in and it's about time you check them out. Manufacturing Day is the perfect opportunity to do just that.

