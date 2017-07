TalentNEO is an initiative connecting employers and jobseekers through a common language of skills. To explain more we talked to Jill Rizika, Executive Director of Towards Employment and Shilpa Kedar, Program Director for Economic Development at The Cleveland Foundation.

