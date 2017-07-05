Possible U: Welding summer camp prepares motivated teens for future careers

Summer camp trains teens to be certified welders. (Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - It's not your typical summer camp.

The local WorkRoom Program Alliance summer welding camp was more than a way for teens to pass time during summer break. It was the opportunity to get trained to be certified welder over a two week course.

According to the American Welding Society, there is a shortage of over 200,000 welders in today's workforce. So the program serves as a stepping stone to pursuing a high-paying career that can help students earn a living and support a family.

Students from Ginn Academy and Warrensville Heights High School participated in the hands-on camp, held at the Cleveland Industrial Innovation Center earlier this summer. They said the program was a dream come true and gave them a shot at a great future. Some are even went to extraordinary lengths to get to the program every day, including multiple bus transfers and getting up early every morning.

