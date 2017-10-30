Progressive to add 900 jobs in Highland Heights expansion

Jobs (Photo: Thinkstock)

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS - Ohio Gov. John Kasich announced a series of statewide investments to create jobs, including an expansion site for Progressive Insurance in Highland Heights.

According to Kasich, the site will create 900 full-time jobs to generate $63 million in annual payroll. The project is one of four across Cuyahoga County.

The three other projects are:

Amazon fullfillment center, Euclid: 1,000 jobs

Champlain Enterprises, North Olmsted, 81 jobs

MCPc, Cleveland, 150 jobs

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a 2.35 percent, 12-year Jo Creation Tax Credit for the Highland Heights project.

