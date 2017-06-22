Smucker's cutting 260 jobs; 72 eliminated from Orrville location

(Photo: Getty Images)

ORRVILLE, OHIO - The J.M. Smucker Company has announced plans to eliminate 260 total positions amid a company realignment.

According to a company spokesperson, 130 positions will be eliminated and another 130 vacant positions will not be filled. Of those 130 positions to be eliminated, 72 are at Smucker's Orrville location.

Most of the positions will be eliminated by June 30.

"In order to achieve this increased level of permanent cost reduction, we anticipate that a variety of initiatives will be required, including realigning some of our organizations and our total compensation costs," a company spokesperson said. "This will impact some permanent Corporate positions within the company."

