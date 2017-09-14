Target to hire 100,000 temporary holiday workers

Target store file photo (Photo: Scott Olson, 2007 Getty Images)

Big-box chain Target said Wednesday that it would boost its holiday shopping season hiring by 43% over last year.

As Target wages an intense competition against online behemoth Amazon and physical rivals like Walmart, the retailer expects to hire about 100,000 temporary employees for the holiday shopping season.

That represents a big boost over last year's 70,000 temporary employees.

With 1,816 stores, this year's hiring reflects an average of about 55 new workers per location.

Target is aiming to do a better job of keeping shelves stocked and fulfilling online orders for customers who opt to pick up their items in the store.

The retailer wants to provide "guests with an easy shopping experience," Target spokesperson Kristy Welker said in an email.

The company said it would host hiring events at stores throughout the country from Oct. 13-15. Interviews will be conducted on the spot, with conditional job offers possible. Workers can apply at TargetSeasonalJobs.com.

Target said it also plans to hire an additional 4,500 temporary workers at distribution and fulfillment centers.

