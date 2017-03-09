This company is Fortune's top place to work for 6th year in a row

What would you want in a workplace?

How about such perks as free gourmet food, haircuts, and laundry services. Or maybe strong parental leave policies and diversity initiatives.

All of these things helped Silicon Valley’s Google nab the top spot in Fortune’s annual list of the 100 best companies to work for — again.

The tech giant has been named the top workplace for the sixth straight year. It's the eighth time in 11 years Google has topped the list.

Fortune cited the culture at Google as a top reason for the designation and said "Town halls held by black Googlers and allies, support for transgender workers, and unconscious-bias workshops (­already attended by more than 70% of staff) help foster what employees say is a 'safe and inclusive' workplace at this hive of high performers."

Twelve companies have made the grade every time in the 20 years Fortune has been compiling the list: Cisco, Four Season Hotels and Resorts, Goldman Sachs, Marriott International, Nordstrom, Publix, REI, SAS, TDIndustries, Wegmans Food Markets, Whole Foods Market and W.L. Gore & Associates.

Five companies managed to muscle their way onto the list for the first time this year: Pinnacle Financial Partners, SAP America, Delta Air Lines, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, and AT&T.

Here are the top 10 companies:

1. Google

2. Wegmans Food Markets

3. The Boston Consulting Group

4. Baird

5. Edward Jones

6. Genetech

7. Ultimate Software

8. Salesforce

9. Acuity Insurance

10. Quicken Loans

USA Today