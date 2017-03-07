Get your consumer questions answered

As part of National Consumer Protection week, Channel 3 is getting your questions answered about everything from identity theft to debt rights during our Consumer protection phone bank Tuesday, March 7.

Saving money and protecting your identity are the goals of National Consumer Protection week.

Channel 3 is teaming up with the Federal Trade Commission to answer your consumer questions.

You can call 216-858-6250 or toll-free 877-790-7370 to talk to an expert about identity theft, scams, credit counseling, protecting your identity or any consumer concerns.

WKYC will begin taking calls beginning at 6 p.m. and continue to 7:30 p.m Tuesday, March 7.

Also join us on our Facebook page for a Facebook live where we will be taking your questions at 6:30 p.m.

