Great deals for fliers, Amazon breaking the mold again and retail stores taking a big hit

From incredible deals on flights and deep discounts to make Amazon more affordable, to a very bad week for brick and mortar stores. Here’s the big consumer news making headlines on Tuesday:

Retailers got hit hard this past week with more than 1,000 stores announcing they’re closing their doors.

Fashion designer Michael Kors announced it's closing more than 125 locations and Radio Shack 1,000. Don't shop at those stores? Well think of it this way. More than one hundred thousand retail workers lost their jobs since October of last year. And you know the reason: It's all the online options and deals at places like Amazon, which is blowing everyone out of the market.

And Amazon just rolled out another innovative deal.

The company is cutting Amazon Prime subscriptions to people on public assistance, by nearly half.

Anyone with an Electronic Benefits Transfer or EBT card, gets Prime for $5.99 a month. It usually costs $10.99. Prime gets you free two day shipping among other perks. And you can try it free for 30 days.

Now the deal is not all out of the goodness of their heart. Low income shoppers are a new market because many lack credit cards. But since EBT cards are used primarily for food, you can't pay for the membership with your card, you just have to prove you have one.

I also have some great airfare deals to share for summer travelers or people headed home for the holidays. But you have to act fast: by Midnight Thursday in the time zone of the departure city.

Southwest Airlines announced a slew of deals as low as $49 dollars for short flights...$129 for longer ones.

The deal is good for flights taking off from Aug. 22 through Dec. 13. And covers flights to and from places like New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta and of course Cleveland.

As always, there are exclusions...no travel on Fridays and Sundays. I put links to the deals below.

And then there's Iceland based airlines WOW offering $55 flights from the U.S. to some cities in Europe.

The deal is for flights out of L.A., San Francisco or Miami. Cities include Berlin, London and Copenhagen. The catch on this one is you have to fly between June 11 and June 28.

So here's what you can do. Get a deal on Southwest to one of the cities where WOW is flying out of, and then head over to Europe for a steal.

