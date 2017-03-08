Lawmakers plan payday lending reforms in 2017

Payday lending may be under the gun in Ohio, again.

Two members of the Ohio House of Representatives are leading efforts to introduce a bill in early 2017 that would seek to lower interest rates charged on loans while increasing the time given to borrowers to pay them back. Payday lenders in Ohio charge as much as a 591 percent annual percent rate on loans with terms as short as two weeks.

The effort opens a new front in a more than decade-long battle in Ohio between consumer advocates — who say payday lenders keep borrowers in poverty — and the payday lending industry, which asserts that it offers an important, if costly, service by extending credit to those with nowhere else to turn for emergency cash.

But, as veterans of the fight against payday lenders can attest to, passing an effective bill to crack down on payday lenders isn’t easy. A 2008 law capped payday loan rates at 28 percent and was widely hailed by consumer advocates as a victory. The payday industry moved to put a repeal of the law on the ballot in 2008, but 64 percent of Ohioans voted to uphold the law. Payday lenders then skirted the law through a loophole that allowed the industry to continue operating under other state statutes, effectively neutralizing the 2008 law.

The new effort is being led by state Rep. Mike Ashford, D-Toledo, and state Rep. Marlene Anielski, R-Walton Hills. The goal of a bill would be to finally do away with pricey loans that trap borrowers in debt, Ashford said.

“The constituents I serve, they use payday lending, which is a predatory way of taking consumers’ money, especially those folks who live at a certain lower income,” he said. “Payday lenders are taking full advantage of that, and they are making billions doing it.”

Loans with a high interest rate and high fees that must be repaid in full within a few weeks are hard for low-income borrowers to pay off and should be replaced by less expensive products with longer repayment terms, said Nick Bourke, who oversees payday lending reform efforts for the Pew Charitable Trusts. The nonprofit public advocacy group is assisting Ohio legislators on payday lending reforms.

“Borrowers can’t afford to make ends meet, so they are forced to borrow again,” he said.

A spokeswoman for the Community Financial Services Association of America, the trade group for the payday lending industry, did not return a call seeking comment.

Some payday lenders do warn potential borrowers about the dangers of payday loans. Cash America International Inc., a payday lender with stores in Ohio, tells potential borrowers on its website that “borrowers often use these loans over a period of months, which can be expensive. Payday advances are not recommended as long-term financial solutions.”

Because payday lenders operate under state lending laws, legislators have the power to drastically change how payday lenders are allowed to operate in Ohio. But the key this time around will be to pass a bill without loopholes, Ashford said.

“I think what has to happen is we have to as legislators make sure this bill has some teeth in it so they don’t circumvent it and go around it again,” Ashford said.

While the outlook remains unclear for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the federal consumer watchdog agency is also considering further payday restrictions.

But legislators should expect stiff opposition from the payday industry, said Bill Faith, executive director of the Columbus-based Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio. Faith led the coalition supporting payday lending reforms in 2008, a role that often left him feeling overworked and depressed. He is not taking the lead on reform efforts this time, he said.

“They will go to great lengths to try to avoid getting the statutes they are operating under restricted,” Faith said. “They have all the lawyers and all the lobbyists they want.”

But such hurdles are nothing new, and are no reason not to make an effort to change things, Ashford said.

“Big money can make a difference in any bill you introduce that can affect an industry and how much money they can make,” he said. “But we’re going to put some effort into it, and some time, and we’re going to try to do some of our own lobbying and see what happens.

