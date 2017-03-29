How getting surgery abroad saved me thousands

: Michael Lepley, 63, went to the Cayman Islands for a hip replacement in 2014. Photo courtesy of Michael Lepley

With the cost of health care soaring in the U.S., it’s becoming increasingly popular for Americans to seek out affordable medical treatments abroad. Hotels and resorts have even begun catering directly to medical tourists, offering medical vacation packages that can include everything from post-treatment care in luxurious accommodations to personal chefs.

Michael Lepley, a retired health and safety inspector from Nashville, Tenn., learned he needed a hip replacement in 2014. It wasn’t great timing. At age 63, Lepley did not yet qualify for Medicare at the time, and he had opted out of purchasing a plan on the federal health care marketplace.

Lepley was no stranger to the expense of a major hip operation. He had hip surgery on his right hip in 2009, an operation that cost $119,000. Even with employer-provided insurance, he still left the hospital with a $30,000 bill, largely due to deductibles and copays.

“Two years after the operation I still had bills coming in the mail,” Lepley told MagnifyMoney. To finance his medical bills, he dipped into his savings and sold off some of the sports equipment he had been in too much pain to use.

For his second operation, he was determined to avoid debt this time around. After doing some research online, Lepley came across a new international hospital in the Cayman Islands that offered orthopedic surgery. After talking with the center’s patient services director by phone and having many Skype video conferences with the medical team, Lepley felt more at ease about pursuing treatment overseas (he brought a close friend along for support). The center helped him make travel arrangements from Nashville to the Cayman Islands and helped him get a reduced rate at a nearby resort, where he convalesced for an additional two weeks after his week-long recovery period at the hospital was up.

The total cost of care, which included the hip replacement, a one-week recovery period at an on-site rehab facility, and two follow-up doctor visits totaled $22,152. Compared to the cost of his first hip surgery before insurance, it was a steal.

“It was a fantastic experience,” says Lepley. “I spent more time face to face with the surgeon at HCCI in a week before I had the operation than I ever did with the surgeon in Nashville.”

He isn’t alone. The so-called medical tourism industry was valued at $10.5 billion in 2012 and is predicted to reach $32.5 billion by 2019.

And there’s good reason: consumers are paying more than ever for medical treatment at home. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services projects that the average amount of money spent per person in the U.S. on health care per capita is nearly $10,000, according to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. On top of that, growth in health care spending will increase to 5.8% per year over the next decade.

Seeking medical treatment abroad isn’t a decision anyone should make lightly. Reports of botched surgeries abroad can be sobering reminders of what can go wrong.

Here are some tips on how to vet facilities abroad.

1. How much will everything cost?

Besides the cost of the treatment, you’ll have to factor in the cost of your hospital stay, rehab, travel, and the time you’ll need to take off work. Marianna Jolowicz of MEDIGO, a company based in Berlin, Germany, that connects patients to medical treatment abroad, points out that not only is it normally less expensive to seek treatment abroad, there tends to be greater transparency with the price and more options.

“Medical tourists, in contrast to ‘normal’ domestic patients, usually get a cost estimate upfront,” explains Jolowicz. “That means before a medical tourist decides where they want to have their treatment, they usually receive a number of offers from different medical providers.”



That being said, the cost of travel may vary greatly depending on the country, the time of year you would like to get treated, and what kind of accommodations you’re most comfortable with. That, coupled with how urgent your condition is, will affect your total costs. Because you’re traveling abroad, you’ll need to take more time off work.



2. What is the facility’s track record?

Learn as much about a facility as you can, including its track record and reviews of its doctors. To start, you can do a search for hospitals on World Hospital Search, where you can find facilities that are accredited by the nonprofit patient safety organization Joint Commission International (JCI). Some sites such as MEDIGO and Patients Beyond Borders offer basic information about international hospitals. Just keep in mind that some medical facilities abroad may be newer, and this information may be harder to track down than more established ones in the U.S.

3. Does the staff speak English?

A language barrier is a large concern, as any miscommunication can potentially lead to serious repercussions. Check to see if the facility is an English-speaking one. If not, are there interpreters on site, and how available will they be? The facility may also use online interpreters. If that’s the case, then another option is to bring your own interpreter, which would tack on an added cost. The cost of in-person interpreters can range from $50 to $145 an hour, plus travel costs. Make sure they are well-qualified, such as being accredited with the National Board of Certification for Medical Interpreters or a member of the International Medical Interpreters Association.



4. How will you get to know your doctor and staff beforehand?

Before your treatment, you can build rapport with your doctor and the staff by Skype sessions and phone calls. This is a way you can test out the waters, have all your questions answered, and see how quick the staff is in responding.

5. What rehabilitation facilities are nearby?

While the hospital you are thinking of getting treated at may refer you to a rehabilitation facility, you’ll want to do your own homework and make sure it is a good fit for you.

While the hospital is responsible for relaying necessary information about your condition and post-procedure needs to the rehab facility, is there a nurse that can confirm your information is relayed to the right personnel at the rehab facility? If you’re bringing someone with you to help tend to things, they’ll be able to make sure your transfer from the facility to rehab goes smoothly.



6. How much one-on-one care will you be receiving?

Will there be nurses and attendants coming in to check with you every half hour? Or will it be closer to every few hours? Will you be assigned one nurse, or two? When it comes time to make a decision on a facility, you’ll want to check to see if this detail is included in the agreement, and that the facility adheres to this.

7. What will your support network be?

Do you have relatives who live in the country, or will you be accompanied by a spouse or a good friend? Medical treatment can be scary whether you’re doing it here or in another country, and having the support you need throughout the process can help allay qualms and make for a less terrifying experience.

8. How will you receive follow-up care?

Follow-up care may be more challenging if you’re seeking treatment in another country. Talk to the staff and doctors about how much follow-up care is anticipated. Many doctors are good at staying in touch remotely, points out Jolowicz of MEDIGO, but you’ll want to ask how you’ll continue to stay in touch post treatment, how frequently, and for how long.



You may need to extend your stay in the country for additional visits and to recover. See if it makes sense to receive follow-up with your local health provider when you arrive back in the U.S., and schedule the appointments and make arrangements well ahead of time.

There’s a chance that during the diagnostic exam additional ailments may be discovered. For instance, if you’re getting some dental work done, they may find you have deeper issues than anticipated. If that’s the case, you’ll need to figure out if you can afford additional treatments, how urgent it is to get treatment for the condition, and whether you want to have it handled while you are treated overseas, or locally.

Of course, it’s crucial that you do your research well ahead of time so you’re prepared. “Do a lot of independent research, then engage in significant patient-hospital communicate well in advance of the treatment,” suggests Jolowicz. “This kind of information transparency is an essential trust-building step that enables medical tourism.”

While medical tourism is a viable and attractive option for those seeking lower-cost treatments, it’s not an easy or light decision to make. By asking the right questions and doing your homework, you’ll be able make a choice that best fits your needs and budget.

