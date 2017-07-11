Historic Tremont home 'The Painted Lady' goes up for sale

The wooden staircase is just one of many historic touches in The Painted Lady, a Tremont home currently up for sale for the asking price of $499,900. (Photo: John Corral, Thom Sivo)

CLEVELAND - If you ever been to Steelyard Commons or the "A Christmas Story" House, you're probably familiar with The Painted Lady, an eye-catching Queen Anne Victoria home that sits on the end West 14th Street.

Now, the seven-bedroom house is up for sale, and though the owners will only show the home to serious, pre-approved buyers, WKYC got a rare peek inside.

Described as a "time capsule from a bygone era," The Painted Lady features five fireplaces and original wood floors and lighting.

The kitchen and baths, however, have been updated.

A secluded garden and a 2 1/2 car garage also sit on the 85 by 150 lot.

The current asking price for the home is $499,900.

Tune in tonight at 7 p.m. for the full story, and check out photos from the house below.

Even if you don't have a half-million dollars to spend, it's free to peruse our gallery and daydream.

© 2017 WKYC-TV