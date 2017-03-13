Best Pi Day deals 2017: Pizza, pie, tech

CLEVELAND, OH - Happy Pi Day 2017 - also known as an ideal day to enjoy cheap pizza, additional savings, a few surprises, Albert Einstein's birthday (and also my wife's birthday).



What is Pi Day and why is it so special? Today is March 14, 2017. The date resembles the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter which is 3.14159265359, 3.14

Pi ties in to Pie and that’s where both pizza and dessert pie deals start to appear.

While Pi Day is traditionally known for deals on pizza and pie itself, lately it's become a great sale day with many other companies capitalizing on the momentum.



3 Best Overall Non-Pizza Deals Today:



$34 Off Top Rated PowerIQ Power Banks & Chargers + FREE Shipping

Was: $43.99

Now: $9.99 ***To lower price, use code: LUM13400



60% Off The Best 3 Piece Luggage Set Of The Year + Free Shipping + 2 Year Warranty

Was: $220.00

Now: $89.99

$32 Off Smarter Body Weight Scales + Lifetime Warranty + Free Shipping

Was: $59.99

Now: $27.99

**Great for after the pizza. Most accurate scale in its price range.



Top Pi Day Pizza and Pie Deals 2017



Blaze Pizza: Score any pizza for $3.14

Boston Market: FREE Chicken Pot Pies. Use this coupon.

Domino's Pizza: Get two medium two-topping pizzas for $8.99

Papa John's Pizza: Two topping large pizzas or a pizza pie is $9.99

Pizza Hut: Get two large two topping pizzas for $7.99 **Must be ordered online

Whole Foods: $3.14 off large take and bake pizzas and $3.14 off large bakery pies.



Please keep an eye out for the great local pizza joints and establishments. Many of them will have fantastic promotions too.



Bonus: THINK GEEK DEALS



Think Geek: Free PI Day shirts when you order more than $31.14 worth of merchandise. Use the coupon code: Pious and click here. You can also score $3.14 shipping or 3.14% off with code: YAYPIDAY



