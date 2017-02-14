Our new favorite travel steal is 80% off

CLEVELAND, OH - Today we help you avoid those rip-off checked baggage fees and prepare for spring break (or any trip later this year) with the ultimate score.



One of the world's lightest full size TSA-Approved carry on suitcases just dropped to its lowest recorded prices. I travel every week to visit my wife and family in Toronto - so I have concluded I am a carry on expert. The suitcases today passed all test with frugal flying colors.



WARNING: Today's deal will sell out despite a lot of stock. We can't control that. If you miss today's deal, please make sure you're on this deal list and I'll update you when it's back in stock. There is also a great alternate two piece set listed below.



The 21.9" Megalite suitcase at 4 pounds, 12 ounces with a 10 year warranty is my favorite price drop today. Features include:



- Premium quality construction

- Extremely durable and well balanced

- TSA Approved full size carry-on

- Built in expander system adds 25% extra packing capacity

- 10 year warranty

- Push button trolley system easily tucks away

- Lowest recorded price

- Full unboxing and demo available right here



80% Off MegaLite Carry On Spinner By IT Luggage + Free Delivery

Was: $240.00

Now: $49.99 **Once sale stock is depleted, price will jump. We can't control that.

**Want a chance to win today's deal for free? Subscribe here.



Favorite Alternate Suitcase Set Today:



$49.99 (or less) U.S. Traveler Rio Two Piece Carry On Luggage Sets + Free Prime Shipping

**Suitcase weighs 6.6 pounds

**Travel tote weighs 1.3 pounds



No companies pay this TV station to feature products and it does not benefit from any purchase. Prices are subject to change at any time and are expected to sell out. Some of the links used in today's article have Bitly performance tracking codes and may include affiliate links that benefit third party affiliate groups.

TEGNA